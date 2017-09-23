Play

Manager Dusty Baker said Kelley is dealing with inflammation and nerve trouble in his forearm, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley is set to get more extensive tests done on his arm after exiting Friday's game with an injury. The good news is the issue doesn't appear to be in the Tommy John area, but not much else is known beyond that. An update on his status should be available once his test results are disclosed.

