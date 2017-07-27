Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Heads to Syracuse for rehab assignment
Kelley (neck) will begin his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Syracuse, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.
Kelley felt good after completing a simulated game Wednesday, and is set to start a multi-game rehab assignment for Syracuse. Following his outing Saturday, Kelley will rest for a couple days and then toe the rubber once more. If all goes well, the right-hander could return to the Nationals after his second contest.
More News
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tabbed for sim game Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Completes another bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Back in throwing program•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Shut down from throwing•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Resumes throwing long toss•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Hits 10-day DL•
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...