Kelley (neck) will begin his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Syracuse, The Washington Post's Jorge Castillo reports.

Kelley felt good after completing a simulated game Wednesday, and is set to start a multi-game rehab assignment for Syracuse. Following his outing Saturday, Kelley will rest for a couple days and then toe the rubber once more. If all goes well, the right-hander could return to the Nationals after his second contest.