Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Hoping for weekend return
Kelley (elbow) thinks he'll be ready to come off the disabled list when eligible Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever has been dealing with nerve irritation in his elbow and last pitched April 23, but he's been throwing and doesn't feel like he'll need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Nats bullpen, Given Kelley's extensive injury history, however, don't be surprised if the team takes a more cautious approach with him before adding him back to the middle relief corps. Kelley has a 4.50 ERA in six innings over eight games this season thanks to three solo home runs allowed, but also a much more palatable 1.00 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB.
More News
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Resumes throwing Friday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Likely headed for DL•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Exits early Monday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Rejoins team following brief absence•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tosses clean inning Saturday•
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.