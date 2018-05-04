Kelley (elbow) thinks he'll be ready to come off the disabled list when eligible Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever has been dealing with nerve irritation in his elbow and last pitched April 23, but he's been throwing and doesn't feel like he'll need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Nats bullpen, Given Kelley's extensive injury history, however, don't be surprised if the team takes a more cautious approach with him before adding him back to the middle relief corps. Kelley has a 4.50 ERA in six innings over eight games this season thanks to three solo home runs allowed, but also a much more palatable 1.00 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB.