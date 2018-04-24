Kelley has been diagnosed with ulnar nerve irritation in his throwing elbow and is expected to wind up on the disabled list, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran reliever's medical history is headlined by two Tommy John surgeries, but he's had plenty of other DL stints as well -- including four in the last 13 months. For the moment, Kelley will attempt to correct this latest issue with rest, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up on the shelf for a lot longer than the minimum 10 days.