Kelley (forearm) was placed on the 60-day DL on Saturday with bone chips in his right elbow, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This eliminates any chance for a return during the postseason, but it could be worse for Kelley, as it seems the inflammation in his elbow was the result of bone chips and was not related to any kind of structural issue. Kelley has already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career.