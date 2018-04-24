Kelley was placed on the disabled list with ulnar nerve irritation Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Kelley has had two Tommy John surgeries already, so issues with his elbow are even more worrisome than they are for most pitchers. There hasn't yet been word on the timeline for this particular issue, however. In his first six innings of the 2018 season, the 33-year-old has allowed three runs on six hits, striking out nine without walking any batters.