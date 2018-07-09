Kelley has a 1.76 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 14:2 K:BB in 15.1 innings since the beginning of June.

He still isn't seeing work in particularly high-leverage situations -- he has only one win, one blown save and zero holds in those 15 appearances -- but Kelley has helped solidify the middle of the Nats' bullpen in recent weeks. With Ryan Madson struggling during that same period, though, Kelley's recent form may allow him to work his way into the setup crew behind eighth-inning man Kelvin Herrera.