Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Rejoins team following brief absence
Kelley rejoined the Nationals on Monday after he was away from the team to tend to a personal matter, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Kelley has already logged five appearances in spring training, so his brief time away from the team won't jeopardize his availability for the start of the season. The right-hander is scheduled to pitch in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
