Kelley was removed from Friday's game in the eighth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Kelley motioned to trainers after throwing his 20th pitch of the eighth inning. It's unclear what was wrong, but considering Kelley has dealt with neck issues this year and has undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career, any injury like this is scary. Consider him day-to-day until the Nationals can fully evaluate him.