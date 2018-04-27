Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Resumes throwing Friday
Kelley (elbow) played catch Friday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
This comes as somewhat of a surprise, as Kelley landed on the disabled list just three days ago with nerve irritation in his elbow. It's unclear how this impacts his timetable for return, but things should clear up as he ramps up his throwing again.
More News
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Placed on disabled list•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Likely headed for DL•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Exits early Monday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Rejoins team following brief absence•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tosses clean inning Saturday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.