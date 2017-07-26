Kelley (neck) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Kelley appears to be progressing well in his rehab program, as this is the first time he'll be exposed to "game situations." If all goes well with Wednesday's outing, he could head out on a rehab assignment within the next week.

