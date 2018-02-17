Kelley (forearm) threw his first bullpen session of spring Thursday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Kelley noted that his arm felt normal afterwards, which is encouraging given the amount of time he spent on the disabled list last season. Barring any setbacks, the 33-year-old is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the season after receiving a stem cell injection in his elbow back in October. He's looking to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2017 campaign that saw him post a brutal 7.27 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 26 innings of relief.