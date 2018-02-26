Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tosses clean inning Saturday
Kelley (forearm) tossed a 1-2-3 inning in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Braves in Grapefruit League play.
Kelley concluded a brutal 2017 campaign on the disabled list after undergoing a stem-cell injection for his throwing elbow, but his strong showing Sunday likely assuaged some of the concern the Nationals may have had about his health heading into the upcoming campaign. According to Jamal Collier of MLB.com, manager Dave Martinez indicated that he was eager to get Kelley in a game early in spring training to ensure the right-hander has several opportunities to gear up for 2018 and perhaps reestablish himself as a dependable contributor in the bridge to closer Sean Doolittle. If Kelley skirts the injury woes that plagued him last season, it wouldn't be surprising if he staged a dramatic turnaround. After all, Kelley was one of the top setup men in the majors as recently as 2016, submitting a 2.64 ERA and 12.4 K/9 rate across 58 innings.
More News
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Tosses bullpen Thursday•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Taken off disabled list•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Expects to be ready for start of 2018•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Placed on 60-day DL•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Headed for more tests•
-
Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Removed with apparent injury Friday•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...