Nationals' Shawn Kelley: Will begin rehab assignment Sunday
Kelley (elbow) will head to High-A Potomac on Sunday to begin a rehab assignment, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
He threw 36 pitches in a bullpen session Friday without any issues, and if all goes well Sunday, Kelley thinks he should be able to join the Nats when they kick off a road trip Monday in San Diego. Manager Dave Martinez wouldn't commit to a firm return date for the right-hander, but it appears likely he'll be back in the bullpen early next week.
