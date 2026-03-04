Nationals' Shinnosuke Ogasawara: Dispatched to MiLB camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals reassigned Ogasawara to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Ogasawara will earn $2 million in 2026 after signing a two-year deal with the Nationals in January 2025, but the left-hander no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster after Washington outrighted him earlier in the offseason. After coming over from Japan last winter, Ogasawara posted a 6.98 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 30:17 K:BB over 38.2 innings across 23 appearances (two starts) with Washington.
