Ogasawara (oblique) will make his major-league debut Sunday against the Red Sox, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

There is no confirmation on whether Ogasawara will start Sunday's game, but considering the Nationals don't have a confirmed starter for that game and Ogasawara threw four innings in his most recent rehab start at High-A, he will likely be the starter or bulk pitcher Sunday. Ogasawara, a 27-year-old lefty from Japan, signed a two-year, $3.5 million deal with the Nationals this year and has a 4.80 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB in 15 innings across three starts at Triple-A.