Nationals' Shinnosuke Ogasawara: Pushed off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogasawara cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester.
Ogasawara struggled during his first season stateside, posting a 6.98 ERA and 1.55 WHIP alongside a 30:17 K:BB through 38.2 innings. He'll now lose his place on the 40-man roster heading into the offseason, though he may have a chance to reclaim his spot with a strong showing in spring training.
