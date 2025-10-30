Ogasawara cleared waivers Wednesday and was sent outright to Triple-A Rochester.

Ogasawara struggled during his first season in the States, posting a 6.98 ERA and 1.55 WHIP alongside a 30:17 K:BB through 38.2 innings. He'll now lose his place on the 40-man roster heading into the offseason, though he may have a chance to reclaim his spot with a strong showing in spring training.