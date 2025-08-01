Nationals' Shinnosuke Ogasawara: Rejoins big club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Ogasawara from Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
The left-hander will bolster Washington's pitching staff in the wake of the trade deadline. The Nationals haven't announced their updated rotation plans, but Ogasawara is likely to be in the mix to take the starting spot of Michael Soroka, who was dealt to the Cubs, though he'll first be available out of the bullpen since Washington won't need a fifth starter for a bit, per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post.
