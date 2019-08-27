The Nationals officially recalled Kieboom from Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Word surfaced earlier in the day that Kieboom was en route to Washington after a spot on the 25-man roster opened up with Hunter Strickland (personal) landing on the paternity list. Strickland will be activated ahead of Friday's game against the Marlins -- if not sooner -- so Kieboom will likely be in line for an abbreviated stint with the big club.

