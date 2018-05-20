Kieboom went 1-for-3 in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.

Saturday marked Kieboom's first major league at-bat since 2016 and first-ever major league hit. He was recalled for catching depth ahead of a doubleheader, but there's a decent chance Kieboom latches on as Pedro Severino's backup for the foreseeable future.

