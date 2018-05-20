Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Collects first big league hit
Kieboom went 1-for-3 in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Saturday marked Kieboom's first major league at-bat since 2016 and first-ever major league hit. He was recalled for catching depth ahead of a doubleheader, but there's a decent chance Kieboom latches on as Pedro Severino's backup for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Rejoins Nationals•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Clears waivers•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Expected to begin season at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Called up Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...