Kieboom went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Kieboom opened the scoring with a two-run single in the second inning before adding another RBI-single in the fifth frame. The backup catcher has made the most of his limited opportunities in September, slashing .333/.444/.533 with two homers, seven RBI and a 5:6 K:BB in 12 games.