Kieboom was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday with elbow inflammation, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Kieboom was placed on the minor-league injured list in late August and will now be sidelined for the rest of the season. Tres Barrera had his contract selected from Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move to provide some additional depth behind the plate for Washington.

