Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Moving up to big club
The Nationals plan to recall Kieboom from Double-A Harrisburg ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Washington will bring Kieboom in as third catcher and extra bench bat with reliever Hunter Strickland (personal) expected to be placed on the paternity list later Tuesday. Strickland will have to be reinstated ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Marlins, so Kieboom may only be in line for a brief stay with the big club before reporting back to Harrisburg.
