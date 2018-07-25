Kieboom went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

The 27-year-old rookie continues to play sporadically behind Matt Wieters, and this performance boosted his slash line on the season to .233/.299/.267. Kieboom likely isn't ever going to offer much at the plate, but the coaching staff at least seems comfortable with his defense and pitch-calling in a backup role.