Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: On base three times against Brewers
Kieboom went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.
The 27-year-old rookie continues to play sporadically behind Matt Wieters, and this performance boosted his slash line on the season to .233/.299/.267. Kieboom likely isn't ever going to offer much at the plate, but the coaching staff at least seems comfortable with his defense and pitch-calling in a backup role.
