Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Outrighted to Triple-A
Kieboom (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Monday.
The 28-year-old was placed on the 60-day minor-league injured list in late September, and was sent outright to Triple-A Fresno on Monday. In 52 games with Double-A Harrisburg this season, Kieboom hit just .196/.271/.256 with one home run.
More News
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Sent back to Double-A•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Callup official•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Moving up to big club•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Returning to big leagues•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...