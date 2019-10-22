Kieboom (elbow) was outrighted to Triple-A Fresno on Monday.

The 28-year-old was placed on the 60-day minor-league injured list in late September, and was sent outright to Triple-A Fresno on Monday. In 52 games with Double-A Harrisburg this season, Kieboom hit just .196/.271/.256 with one home run.

