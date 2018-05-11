The Nationals recalled Kieboom from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Kieboom was designated for assignment in early March and headed to Syracuse after clearing waivers, so the team moved Adam Eaton (ankle) to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster. Kieboom should serve as backup catcher to Pedro Severino for the Nationals, with Matt Wieters hitting the 10-day DL with a hamstring strain.