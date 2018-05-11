Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Rejoins Nationals
The Nationals recalled Kieboom from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Kieboom was designated for assignment in early March and headed to Syracuse after clearing waivers, so the team moved Adam Eaton (ankle) to the 60-day disabled list to create room on the 40-man roster. Kieboom should serve as backup catcher to Pedro Severino for the Nationals, with Matt Wieters hitting the 10-day DL with a hamstring strain.
More News
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Clears waivers•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Designated for assignment•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Expected to begin season at Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Called up Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Nationals' Spencer Kieboom: Full recovered from last season's concussion•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...