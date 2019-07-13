Kieboom was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Saturday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Kieboom will make his first trip to the majors this year after spending the first half of the season at Double-A. The 28-year-old is in the midst of the worst offensive season of his minor-league career with a .548 OPS in 38 games. Kieboom seems likely to return to Harrisburg once the Nationals require an additional starting pitcher early next week.