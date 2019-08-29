The Nationals optioned Kieboom to Double-A Harrisburg on Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals haven't announced a corresponding transaction, but the team is expected to reinstate reliever Hunter Strickland (personal) from the paternity list to take Kieboom's spot on the active roster. Kieboom went unused during his two-day stint with the big club.

