Castro appears to be manager Dave Martinez's first choice to fill the third spot in the Nationals' batting order, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Martinez could shuffle things around against tough right-handers, but otherwise Castro seems like he will be hitting behind Trea Turner and Adam Eaton, and ahead of Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick -- potentially a very lucrative spot in the order when it comes to amassing RBI and runs. He won't fully replace Anthony Rendon's production, but Castro did post career highs in homers (22) and RBI (86) last season with the Marlins and now has a much better lineup around him.