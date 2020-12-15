Castro (wrist) is considered fully healthy and wanted to play winter ball, but the Nationals told him to rest and prepare for spring training instead, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Castro appeared in just 16 games last season, hitting a passable .267/.302/.450, before fracturing his wrist. He underwent surgery in August but has evidently completed his recovery. A fully healthy version of Castro is a useful but somewhat unexciting player, as he's produced a wRC+ within a narrow band from 91 to 101 in each of the last three seasons.