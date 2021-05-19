Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

Castro evened up the score by cranking his second long ball of the season against Zach Davies in the sixth inning. His last homer came more than a month ago, and the veteran infielder had gone 0-for-18 over the prior four games. Overall this year, Castro is batting .267/.319/.363 with 17 RBI.

