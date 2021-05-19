Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
Castro evened up the score by cranking his second long ball of the season against Zach Davies in the sixth inning. His last homer came more than a month ago, and the veteran infielder had gone 0-for-18 over the prior four games. Overall this year, Castro is batting .267/.319/.363 with 17 RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Productive day at dish•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Four hits in extra-inning loss•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Drives in two without any hits•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Slams first home run•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Records two RBI•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Drives in three runs in matinee•