Castro hit sixth during Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays, going 1-for-3.
The Nats' offense as a whole has been struggling out of the gate, and with Juan Soto (illness) temporarily sidelined, manager Dave Martinez has juggled things around to try and provide a spark. Castro hasn't really been part of the problem though, hitting .294 (5-for-17) through five games with a .471 SLG. His DFS appeal takes a hit lower in the order, but so long as the veteran infielder keeps raking, he should work his way back up into a more prominent spot.
