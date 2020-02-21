Castro could find himself hitting third for the Nationals this season, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The team still isn't sure how it will replace Anthony Rendon in the heart of the order, and while Trea Turner's name has been floated, moving him down in the order would cut into his ability to use his speed on the basepaths and would also require someone like Victor Robles stepping up as a viable table-setting option. If manager Dave Martinez elects to keep Turner at leadoff, Castro could be the next-best candidate to hit third, especially if he can come close to repeating the .302/.334/.588 line he posted in the second half last season. If the 29-year-old infielder does find a home in the No. 3 hole, he could top his career-high 78 RBI hitting after Turner and Adam Eaton, and with Juan Soto looming behind him.