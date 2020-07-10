Castro took part in his first workouts of summer camp Thursday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder was held back after flying in from his home in the Dominican Republic, but after clearing the league's protocols Castro got right to work. The delay doesn't appear to have slowed him down. "It was good to see Starlin," Nats manager Dave Martinez said. "It looks like he did a lot of stuff during the off time, and he's ready to go. He looked good today, so it's good to have him back." Castro is expected to man second base and hit in the heart of the team's order this season.