Castro was diagnosed with a very mild strain of his left hamstring Thursday and is considered day-to-day, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Castro left Tuesday's game against St. Louis with the injury. It sounds as though he still has a good chance to avoid a trip to the injured list. If he suffers a setback, Luis Garcia or Josh Harrison could fill in for him at second base.
