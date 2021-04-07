Castro went 3-for-7 with a double and three RBI during Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
The 31-year-old started at the hot corner in both contests and collected all three hits during Game 1. Castro is 4-for-11 with one double and three RBI to open the season for Washington.
