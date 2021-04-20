Castro went 0-for-3 with two RBI in Monday's 12-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Despite not registering a hit, Castro managed to generate a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout in the sixth. The Nationals' second baseman has only drawn a single walk across 56 plate appearances this year, resulting in a subpar .286 OBP to accompany his otherwise solid .283 batting average with 11 RBI through 14 games.