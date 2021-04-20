Castro went 0-for-3 with two RBI in Monday's 12-5 loss to the Cardinals.

Castro did not register a hit Monday, but still managed to lead his team in RBI. A sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout in the sixth inning would be the only marks on the scorecard for Castro. The Nationals' second baseman has only drawn a single walk across 56 plate appearances this year and maintains one of the lowest OBP in the league with .286. However, Castro is batting a solid .283 with 11 RBI through 14 games.