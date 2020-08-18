Castro will have surgery to repair his broken right wrist, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Castro broke his wrist while making a diving play Friday, and the injury should sideline him for the remainder of the regular season. The 30-year-old told manager Dave Martinez that he'd be ready if the Nationals would make the playoffs, but the development is certainly a significant blow for fantasy managers. Luis Garcia should continue to see the bulk of playing time at second base.