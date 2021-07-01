Castro went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two-run single and walk during Wednesday's 15-6 win over the Rays.

Castro's two-run single gave the Nats a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the third. The third baseman later stroked a long ball off Michael Wacha in the bottom of the sixth, marking his first homer since May 18. Castro concludes the month of June with 23 hits (nine XBH) and nine RBI across 92 at-bats. He enters July with a .253/.405/.343 slash line on the campaign.