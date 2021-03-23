Castro left Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Castro appeared to pull up while running the bases and left the game soon after. The nature and severity of his injury is not yet clear. If he's forced to miss time, Carter Kieboom's shaky hold on the third base job would get a lot firmer, while Luis Garcia could earn starts at second base.
