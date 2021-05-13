Castro went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

All four knocks were singles, but he was the only Nat to put together a multi-hit performance in the loss. Castro extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the process, going 15-for-37 (.405) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .300/.344/.383.