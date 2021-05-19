Castro went 1-for-5 with a solo home run during Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.
astro evened up the score by cranking his second long ball of the season with a solo shot against Zach Davies in the sixth inning. Unfortunately, the Nationals came up short in the end. Overall this year, Castro is batting .267/.319/.363 with 17 RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Productive day at dish•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Four hits in extra-inning loss•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Drives in two without any hits•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Slams first home run•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Records two RBI•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Drives in three runs in matinee•