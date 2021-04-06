Castro (hamstring) will bat fifth and play third base Tuesday against Atlanta.
Castro was sidelined with a mild left hamstring strain in late March. He already seemed to have a good shot to start on Opening Day, and the Nationals' delayed start due to their coronavirus has bought him a few extra days to fully recover.
