Nationals' Starlin Castro: Looks likely to bat third
Manager Dave Martinez indicated Wednesday that Castro is the most likely candidate to open the season as the Nationals' No. 3 hitter, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Early in spring training, Martinez was open to Trea Turner potentially filling the opening in the three hole that was created by Anthony Rendon bolting for the Angels this winter, but the skipper prefers to keep the tandem of Turner and Adam Eaton intact atop the order. As a result, Castro has seemingly emerged as the top option to bat third, and if that arrangement holds for the balance of the season, it would likely provide a significant boost to his fantasy outlook. After amassing only 154 combined runs and RBI across nearly 700 plate appearances as the centerpiece of a lowly Marlins lineup in 2019, Castro would have a good opportunity to blow past that total while batting behind two speedy, high-on-base hitters and in front of one of the game's premier power hitters in Juan Soto.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Shortstop
Bargain shortstops who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Third base
Bargain third basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
No. 1 Contenders: Second base
Bargain second basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.