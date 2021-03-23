Castro left Tuesday's game against the Cardinals with a hamstring cramp but isn't particularly worried, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Castro exited after pulling up with the issue while running the bases. He'll test his hamstring out Wednesday but doesn't seem to be worried about a potential trip to the injured list.
More News
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Getting start at third base•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Swinging hot bat this spring•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Back to full health•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Moves to 45-day IL•
-
Nationals' Starlin Castro: Elects to have surgery•