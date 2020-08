Castro was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken right wrist Friday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Castro underwent X-rays after hurting his wrist while making a diving play Friday, and he'll be sidelined as a result. It's unclear when he might return from the injured list, but Luis Garcia's contract was selected by the Nationals on Friday, and he could see time at second base in Castro's absence.