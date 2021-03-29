Castro (hamstring) took five at-bats in a simulated game Monday, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
Castro has been out since Tuesday with a strained left hamstring, but he got through Monday's game without issues. He's expected to be ready to play on Opening Day and will spend the day at third base, as Carter Kieboom's poor spring saw him fail to break camp with the team. Castro was strictly a second baseman last year but should add third-base eligibility early in the season in most formats, giving him the ability to fill in as both a middle and a corner infielder.
