Castro went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI, one run scored and one walk Thursday against the Phillies.

Castro had a productive day at the plate to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. In that span, he's managed four multi-hit efforts to go along with three runs and three RBI. Though he has only one home run on the season, Castro is still hitting a solid .309/.356/.398 to go along with 16 RBI and six runs scored across 135 plate appearances.